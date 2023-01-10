Karen Diane Lawson Cox, 65 Published 8:06 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Karen Diane Lawson Cox, age 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Elmer and Elva Brock Lawson. She was a homemaker and the greatest “Nana” that ever lived. She began babysitting her niece and nephews in her teenage years and continued on to their children, right up to her great—great niece, Aubree Grace Dixon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Leigh Cox; son, Homer Lenice Cox; granddaughter, Jasmine Elvia Caldwell, the light of her life; and sister, Rosetta Lawson Caldwell.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Jennifer LeRose Cox and fiancé, Sonny Lee Caldwell of Stoney Fork, Kentucky; special grandson, Jasper Caldwell of Stoney Fork, Kentucky; another grandchild on the way; father of her children, Homer Cox of Arjay, Kentucky; sister, Mildred Mason of Arjay, Kentucky; brother, Michael Dean Lawson of Barbourville, Kentucky; adopted brother, Michael Brandon Lawson and wife, Tina of Antwerp, Ohio; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

Special thanks to the UK Medical staff for their excellent care, to her niece, Melissa Seigler, for her special care of her aunt, and Andy and Charlotte Seigler for taking care of her household special needs.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Crockett-Saylor Pentecostal Holiness Church in Crockett with Rev. Ronnie Hoskins, Rev. Richard Asher, and Rev. Michael Lawson presiding. Burial will follow at the Brummett #3 Cemetery in Sims Fork. Pallbearers will be Michael B. Lawson, Jamie Lawson, Scott Lawson, Dustin Dixon, Shawn Lawson, Hunter Lawson, and DJ Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael D. Lawson, Jake Lawson, Travis Miracle, and Justin Seigler.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Crockett-Saylor Pentecostal Holiness Church in Crockett.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Cox Family.