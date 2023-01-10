Elks donate to FOS Published 4:15 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter is a non-profit, all-volunteer animal-welfare organization that works to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Bell County. Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently donated $500 to FOS to help them with this important work.

The Elks toured the shelter and visited with the many animals available for adoption at the shelter. Two of these adorable pups are 10 to 12 week-old, male and female lab-mix siblings who had just hours before been surrendered by their owner. Both of these puppies are waiting to be named by a new owner in a forever home.

“Hopefully they can both go together,” said Julie Smith, an animal shelter staff member.

“Middlesboro Elks will pay the shelter adoption fee for both these animals if they go to the same home,” Elk Past President Tommy Harrell stated.

Anyone interested in adopting these puppies can call the shelter at 606-337-6331 to check if they are still available. The shelter also has many other dogs and cats of all ages begging for homes.