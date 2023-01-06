Fire Department investigates two fires at same location Published 8:55 am Friday, January 6, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Two recent fires are being investigated as possible arson cases, according to the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

The first fire occurred in October and the most recent was on Dec. 25, both at the same location, according to department spokesperson Tim Mills.

At 4:37 a.m. on Christmas Day, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department was called to a commercial structure fire on US 25E on Log Mountain.

The first fire occurred on Oct. 16, in the early morning hours around 5 a.m., Mills said.

“The first structure fire we responded to was on October the 16th, and this would be our second response being on Christmas Day, to a new structure that was not completed, but being built there. It also included equipment that was destroyed of suspicious origin,” Mills said.

On the Oct. 16 fire, the commercial structure was a total loss. Volunteer firefighters were able to save a commercial dump truck from being destroyed.

On the Christmas morning fire, the structure was also a total loss. A new frame structure had been erected since the October blaze. Included in this loss was construction equipment being used on the project.

Arjay, Calloway, Colmar, East Pineville, Fourmile and Right Fork companies responded to the Christmas Day fire.

The fire was reported to the Kentucky State Farm Marshals Office and the Kentucky State Police were also notified.

With all structure fires, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responds because of the risk it poses to people and to possible lives, but also does salvage and recovery, meaning the fire department tries not to knock out windows or tear down walls. According to Mills, this is to salvage valuable items or preserve the structure Mills says the investigation is still ongoing, and encourages anyone with any information regarding this fire, or anyone who observed activity at this location to call the Kentucky Arson Task Force at 800-27-ARSON.