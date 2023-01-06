LMU launches graduate psychology program Published 8:49 am Friday, January 6, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Master of Science in Psychology program at Lincoln Memorial University has launched a new online offering and is currently enrolling students.

The MSP program is a completely online graduate degree program. It is designed to provide students with broad training, including the areas of developmental, cognitive/neuroscience, social, personality and forensic psychology. Students can graduate from the 30 credit hour program in 16 months or less. The program will prepare graduates to conduct research; utilize their skills, knowledge and understanding in a chosen area of psychology; as well as to teach in their chosen area.

Graduates of the MSP program will gain a better understanding of topics ranging from statistical analysis to applied psychology, such as legal and ethical issues and addiction. The program also includes a summer practicum, which will allow students to receive course credit for volunteering at a behavioral science placement of their choice.

Upon completion of the MSP degree, graduates will be equipped with a skill set that includes: identification of current concerns regarding the status of psychology as a discipline and professional practice; ability to explain complex behavior by integrating concepts from different content domains; interacting effectively and sensitively with diverse populations; and employ research and professional interventions, while accounting for individual and cultural diversity and its complexity.

“Psychology majors are often advised they should pursue a graduate degree if they want to be gainfully employed in the behavioral sciences,” said Trey Asbury, PhD, associate professor of psychology and graduate program director for psychology. “Psychology is such a broad field; it can be a daunting and confusing task to simply find the right program to serve your interests and career goals. Having served as a professor of psychology for over 25 years, I understand many students are anxious about the rigor of a graduate program and often are not even sure which direction they want to take.”

LMU’s MSP program prepares graduates for a variety of career opportunities as well as a terminal degree. Graduates may obtain direct entry to positions such as faculty or administrator at two-year colleges, supervisory law enforcement, data analysis or program evaluation for school districts, defense contractors, pharmaceutical industry and the mental health behavioral field.

Additionally, students will be better equipped to recognize and defend against biases—personal, cognitive or cultural—that might otherwise distort conclusions. Graduates will ideally have a better understanding of the legal and ethical challenges in the area and be able to recognize and acknowledge how discrimination and oppression may adversely influence interaction.

“The broad number of available graduate programs in psychology can make the choice even more challenging and stressful,” said Asbury. “I encourage students to reach out to me personally if they would like to discuss our program. Together, we can decide if LMU’s MSP program is the right fit for their career goals.”

The MSP program accepts students on a rolling admissions basis, with enrollment during the fall, spring and summer semesters. Applications should be submitted a minimum of three to four weeks before the start of each semester. The application can be found at https://applynow.LMUnet.edu/. Applicants are not required to take the Graduate Record Exam (GRE) for admission; however, students are encouraged to take it if they plan to pursue a doctoral degree.

“Our program encourages students from all backgrounds to apply, but a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 18 credit hours of undergraduate psychology course work is required,” said Asbury.

Asbury can be reached via email at Edward.Asbury@LMUnet.edu. More information on the graduate programs within the Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS), visit https://www.LMUnet.edu/school-of-arts-humanities-and-social-sciences/graduate/index. General questions may be sent to the AHSS graduate program administrator at msp.info@LMUnet.edu.