Lady Cats win, boys fall in 2A Tournament Published 2:53 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Junior guard Gracie Jo Wilder poured in 26 points on Tuesday as Bell County defeated Perry Central 62-54 in the Kentucky 2A Section 7 Tournament at Bell County.

Lauren McGeorge fired in 16 points and Mataya Ausmus scored 14 for the Lady Bobcats. Kaira Lamb added four and Addison Lucas had two.

Kyra McAlarnis led the Lady Commodores with 18 points. Emmalee to Neace tossed in 10.

Bell County outrebounded PCC 43-27. Wilder grabbed 14 for the Lady Cats. Kendra Lawson pulled down eight for Perry Central.

The Lady Commodores hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an 17-16 edge.

Wilder scored 12 points in the second period as Bell County took a 38-34 advantage at halftime.

Perry Central cut the deficit to 50-47 after the third quarter.

McGeorge had five fourth-period points as Bell closed the game with a 13-7 spurt in the final right minutes.

The Lady Cats hit 25 of 69 from the floor for 42 percent, but missed 14 of 21 from the free throw line.

Perry Central shot 41 percent (20-49) from the field.

Bell County (9-3) hosted Knox Central (10-2) for the Section 7 Championship on Friday.

The Lady Bobcats will welcome Clay County on Monday before traveling to Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

Bell County will visit Harlan on Friday in the first game of a girls-boys 52nd District doubleheader.

Perry Central (7-5) takes on McCreary Central (6-9) on Friday in the consolation game.

The Lady Raiders fell to Knox Central 62-32 on Tuesday.

Raiders down Bobcats

Senior guard Kyle Stephens scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds on Tuesday at host McCreary Central claimed a 61-49 victory over Bell County in the Kentucky 2A Section 7 Tournament.

The Raiders also got 13 points from senior forward Maddox McKinney.

Bell County was led in scoring by freshman guard Blake Burnett with a game-high 24 points. Senior guard Dawson Woolum followed with 18 points. Ethan Buell scored five and Cameron Hall tallied two.

The Raiders took a 12-11 edge after quarter and extended their lead to 30-21 at the break.

Bell High cut the deficit to 40-35 at the end of the third period.

McCreary Central used a 21-14 advantage in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

McCreary Central shot 56 percent from the field on 23 of 41. The Bobcats were 17 of 37 from the floor for 46 percent.

Bell hit 12 of 20 free throws while the Raiders were 11 of 17.

McCreary Central held a 24-17 rebounding advantage.

Whitley County, who defeated Knox Central 80-55 on Tuesday, played the 9-5 Raiders on Thursday for the sectional finals.

Bell County (3-9) visits South Laurel today at 7 p.m. in the Raymond Reed Classic.

Next week, the Bobcats will host Knox Central on Tuesday, visits J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Thursday, Harlan on Friday and plays Somerset Christian School at Pulaski Southwestern next Saturday.