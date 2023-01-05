Happy New Year, Middlesboro Published 1:49 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

What’s up, Middlesboro?

Happy 2023. What exciting plans do you have on the list for the new year? I hope at the top of your list is to volunteer with Main Street. There are going to be several opportunities for the community to partner with Main Street. There is a volunteer application on the website that you can download, fill out, and send back to me. On the application you can let me know what you are interested in helping with. We are also offering Volunteer Training in January. We have a morning training session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 8-10 a.m. We also have an evening session scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Another exciting project we are starting is Main Street “Connect @ 5”. This is a bi-monthly opportunity for business owners and community members to get together for special workshops and/or opportunities to just network. Each Connect @ 5 will be sponsored by one of our Middlesboro Main Street Association Members. If you haven’t joined the MMS Association yet, now is the perfect time to do so.

We have a great opportunity for small businesses that need a work space, but don’t need a whole store. We currently have seven 10×12 spots that are available. These spots would be great for artists who would like a place to sell their work. They would also make great photography studios. These spaces are in a great location and the rent is very affordable.

This summer downtown will be hoppin’ with the Crusin’ the Crater Car Show, Levitt AMP concert series, and some fun community art events, just to name a few. You will need to make sure you keep up to date with all of the downtown events by reading this column and following us on Facebook.

Fun events and new businesses are great for downtown, but none of them can happen without YOU. We need you to come join us downtown and be a part, not just during special events, but all through out the months. There are 52 weeks in a year, so I challenge you to come visit us at least 52 times during the next year. At least once a week you should come spend some time with us. The more you come down and support our businesses the more we will improve.

I am looking forward to seeing you downtown in 2023.