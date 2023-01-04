Orr retires as chief of police Published 8:10 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Middlesboro is looking for a new police chief.

Outgoing Mayor Rick Nelson announced the retirement of Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr at the end of 2022 in a news release Saturday.

According to the release, Orr served the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years before retiring and was later rehired by Nelson in March of 2019 before being appointed as chief in 2020.

“Mike Orr has served the city of Middlesboro and its citizens with pride and distinction. We thank him for his long and honest service to our city,” Nelson said in the release.

New Mayor Boone Bowling said in the release that he appreciates Orr’s service as an officer and chief for the department and thanks him for his dedication to the city.

Captain Joe Holder has been appointed as interim chief of police., according to the release. Holder has been with the department since May of 2003.