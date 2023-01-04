James Joseph Haslit, 77 Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

James Joseph Haslit, of Evendale, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born July 26, 1945 in Knoxville, TN to the late James Patrick “JP” and Audrey Mae (Robbins) Haslit. Devoted and beloved husband of 54 years to his wife, Patricia A. (Jones) Haslit; father of Andrew Haslit; brother of Jerry (Judy Kroeger) Haslit, Mary Haslit, and Tish (Ray) Valerio; and survived by his extended family. James was preceded in death by his dear cat, Molly, along with his other cherished pet companions.

James graduated from Miami University where he met his wife and earned his master’s degree from Xavier University. For 30 years, he worked as a guidance counselor at Mt. Healthy Schools prior to his retirement. His loving demeanor and wisdom guided many throughout their formative years with encouragement and direction. He will be most remembered for his kind, patient and generous spirit and humorous wit.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Interment will follow the service at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.MRFH.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James’ honor are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati www.hospiceofcincinnati.org OR to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org