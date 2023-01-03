Tommy Ray Thomas, 88 Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Tommy Ray Thomas, age 88, passed away at the UT Medical Center December 29, 2022. He was born September 5, 1934 in Ewing, VA to Sallie Thomas and lived his life of 88 years in Ewing, VA.

He graduated from Thomas Walker High School class of 1953. He worked for A&P grocery in Middlesboro, KY for 42 years. After retirement he worked numerous construction jobs and developed a special skill in wood working and crafting.

He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and took great pride in cleaning and preparing the church for services. He was always busy doing for others. He was a Matthew 5:16 Man: Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

Tommy Ray was preceded in death by his wife Betty. They were married for 65 years. When you saw one of them the other one was usually close by. Tommy Ray is survived by two precious sons, Tommy Ray Thomas, Jr. (Renee) of Speedwell, TN; David Keith Thomas (Tanya) of Kingsport, TN; a special daughter and son he claimed Lynne Brooke Sutton (Mike), Megan, Shelby, of Nashville, TN; Curtis Scott Sutton (Peggy), Curtis II, Grayson, of Mt. Juliet, TN. Four perfect Grandchildren; Nicole Thomas Ollis (Andy) of Walland, TN; Randa Thomas Walker (Travis), Hunter, TrayLynn, and Axel of Lafollette, TN; Tyler Thomas of Lafollette, TN; April Thomas of Bristol, TN. Two loving sister-in-laws, Beulah Johnson (Walter) of Tipton, IN; Alma Sutton (Bobby) of Nashville, TN. One precious Aunt, Pearl Moyers Dean of Virginia Beach, VA. Five special nephews, Winston Ely of Pennington Gap, VA; Mike Johnson, Dana, Kevin, Emery, Emerson of Greenfield, IN; Sam, Amos, & Grey (Resha), Kelsie Janeway of Ewing, VA. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.

He was known as Pap to everyone and he used a couple of sayings often: “Hold It In the Road” and “Just Be Careful”. Everyone will miss his sense of humor and his Pap-ism comments to all who knew and loved him. He loved his family beyond measure and cherished every moment with each one and was always ready and available for family together time. The family would like to extend a deep appreciation and gratitude to Tommy Belcher for his special care of Pap.

The family of Tommy Ray Thomas will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, Ewing, Virginia.

Funeral Services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Kim Collingsworth presiding. Music will be provided by Dickie Siler and Mary Worthington.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Family and friends will meet at Walnut Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Thomas Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com