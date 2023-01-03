Shirley Ann Brown, 67 Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Shirley Ann Brown, age 67, a resident of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation in Harrogate, Tn.

She was born July 1, 1955 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Larry and Clara Warf Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Dustin Spencer Brown.

She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother to her son. Shirley loved her dogs and was proud member of the Claiborne County Democratic Party.

Shirley is survived by her Sisters Alice Brooks and husband Johnnie, Brothers Larry Brown Jr., Gary Brown and wife Joan Brown, Aunt Carolyn Stigall and Husband Clifford, Nieces Nikki, Ashley, Paige, Nephews Gary “Jethro”, Wesley, John, Great-Neices Kailee, Chelsea, Ava, Autumn, Lyric, Great-Nephews Cedric, Cayden, Maxlie, Lachlan, Atticus, Carson who was like a grandson to Shirley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Chadwell Cemetery in the Oak Grove Community of Forge Ridge, Tennessee with Mr. Wesley Brooks, Mr. John Brooks and Rev. Gary Brown Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by Rachel and Mitchell Cosby.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brown family.

