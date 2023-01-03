Maudie Shackleford, 93 Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Maudie Shackleford, age 93, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Middlesboro A.R.H.

She was born February 15, 1929 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joe and Ida Owens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tom Shackleford, two sons Johnny and Jeffery Shackleford, one daughter Mary McCoy Roberts, and five sisters and two brothers.

Maudie was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a life-long member of Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by five daughters and four sons; Joy Hatfield, Betty Shackleford, Boyd Shackleford, David and Regina Shackleford, Shirley and Leon Fuson, Brenda Turnbow, Pete Shackleford, Tommy and Debbie Shackleford, and Kathy Lefevers, two sisters Lucy Underwood and Stella Evans, twenty Grandchildren, twenty-four Great-Grandchildren, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends all of whom will miss her so dearly.

The family of Maudie Shackleford will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley’s Chapel Choir.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Yellow Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Boyd Shackleford, David Shackleford, Tommy Shackleford, Shawn Fuson, William “Willie” Fuson, and Christopher Kreutzer.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Shackleford Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com