David Arnold Carroll, 69 Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

David Arnold Carroll, age 69, a resident of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at this home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 7, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Arnold Carroll and Elfreida Cheifer. David served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He was a sharpshooter for the Military Police at Camp Lejeune. After his military service David worked as a Lieutenant in the Railroad Police up until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Jewell Carroll, Children April and Jason Wate, Chris Carroll, Leonard Carroll, Storme Carroll & Nick Neal, Lucas Carroll and Brooke Carroll, Grandchildren Morgan Carroll, Michael and Navy Wate, Siblings Dianne Carroll, Robert Carroll, Bryan Patton “Bro”, In-Laws Leonard and Judy Garner and a host of other family and special friends.

All services will be private.

