Cebert Wayne “Little Man” Partin, 49 Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Cebert Wayne “Little Man” Partin, age 49, of Pineville, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on May 19, 1973 to Wayne and Mary Hatfield Partin.

Cebert loved to hunt and enjoyed driving a coal truck. He was a member of New Vine Baptist Church. All who were blessed to have known him will miss him so dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cebert and Cassie Partin, Ivalee and Tom Hatfield, and brother Anthony Partin.

Left to cherish his memory, Parents Wayne and Mary Partin, sister Kim Stanaford and husband Ralph, niece Gabriella Stanaford, very special aunts and uncles Jane and Jessie Partin, Charlotte and Bradley Partin, Rachel Hatfield, special cousins Betsy Patterson, Lavon Partin, Tammy Spade, Daryl Partin, Josh Partin, Finnley Williams, and Kenslee Fuson, special friend Kenny Partin, as well as a host of many other cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to name.

The Family of Cebert Partin will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at New Vine Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at New Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Mahan officiating and Mr. Clifford Maiden reading the obituary. Music will be provided by the New Vine Baptist Church Choir and Mrs. Violet Miracle.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the John A. Partin Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Fuson, Jesse Fuson, Patrick Partin, Matthew Ely, Dillon Spade, and Kenny Partin.

Honorary Pallbearers Ralph Stanaford, Chris Patterson, Greg Spade, Lee Fuson, and Roy Amburgey.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin Family.

