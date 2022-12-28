Jack Barney Hall, 86 Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Jack Barney Hall, age 86 of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on February 19, 1936, the son of the late Fred and Fannie Hall Phipps. Jack had worked many jobs, but his last and favorite was being a coal miner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons David Thomas Hall and Curtis Jay Hall.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Maxine Overton Hall, his daughter Charlene Harrell, five Grandchildren, ten Great- Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great-Grandchild.

The family of Jack Hall will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clayton Barton and Rev. Tre Hendrickson presiding. Music will be provided by the Eagles Rock Missionary Baptist Church Singers.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Overton Family Cemetery at Dorton’s Branch.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hall Family.

