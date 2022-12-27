William Edward Rogers, “Babe”, 70 Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

William Edward Rogers, “Babe”, 70, of Middlesboro, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1952, to the late John P. Rogers Sr. and Edna Mae Rogers.

William attended Lincoln School and graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1970. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Upon returning home, William worked as a UMWA deep mine coal miner and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a B.A in Art.

William accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Thankful Baptist Church under the late Pastor John H. Clark. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc., Notorious Delta Sigma Chapter at Eastern Kentucky University, and a member of the Tri-County Masonic Lodge No. 174. He enjoyed his historic tenure as the first African-American assistant football coach for Middlesboro High School, Knox Central High School, and Union College. William believed that under the right coach, sports were invaluable in developing character and maturity. He strongly advocated education and generously invested in many people’s lives as a significant pillar of the community. William enjoyed watching sports and joking with family and friends during his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents John P. Rogers Sr. and Edna Mae Rogers, niece Deborah Denise Hamblin, nephew Joshua Aaron Rogers, and great nephew David Wasserman-Hamblin. His former wife, Deborah Rogers, and four children survive him: Dr. Roxanne Rogers-Darrell (Christopher), Angela Denise Rogers, William Babe Rogers Jr., and Dr. Jami Alexis Rogers; four grandchildren, Xavier “Fro” Rogers, Ainye Rogers, Nicole Darrell, and Willow Rogers; one great-grandchild Kaprice Rogers; one brother John P. Rogers Jr.; two sisters Barbara “Bobbie” Hamblin and Sallie Kay Carpenter; four nephews Billy Hamblin, James Hamblin, John P. Rogers III, and Christian Rogers; three nieces Edna Caldwell, Davina Carpenter, and Ebony Carpenter, a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, best friend Tommy “Log” Ferguson, and friends.

Visitation for William “Babe” Rogers will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM at Shumate Funeral Home. Pastor Mark A. Clark will officiate. Burial will follow the funeral service at Lynch Cemetery in Middlesboro, KY. Pallbearers are Xavier Rogers, John P. Rogers III, Damian Hamblin, Micheal Talley, Esq., Dr. Roger Cleveland, Nathaniel Taylor, Aaron Huff, and Tommy Ferguson Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Hamblin, James Hamblin, Christian Rogers, Samuel Coleman Jr., Edward Burton, Gene Burton, Diran Young, David Carpenter, Fred Smith, Dr. Vic Adams, Brian Williams, James Patterson, Jr., and Richard “Dick” Prelopski.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, anyone in attendance is strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.