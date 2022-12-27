Mary Ellen Pendleton Hensley, 64 Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mary Ellen Pendleton Hensley, age 64, born on December 11, 1958, of Harrogate, TN, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 24, 2022. Mary was a retired teacher of 31 years from the Claiborne County Board of Education. She always had a smile on her face, and she loved to cut up and joke with everyone. Mary loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church where she was the secretary. She loved her friends and family, but most of all loved her grandkids; they were her world, and she made sure to see them every day.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Everette “Huby” and Ellen Ayers Pendleton, brother Edward “Butch” Pendleton, and nephew Michael “Mikey” Pendleton.

She is survived by her daughters Maggie Hensley and Dixie (Vance) Miller, grandson, and granddaughter Klouse and Amara Miller, sister-in-law Lois Pendleton, niece Christy (Josh) Cheek, lifetime friend Phyllis (Mark) Crockett, as well as a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Adam Pendleton, Gary Joe Langford, Danny Bruce, Alex Cunningham, Adrian Daniels, Braxton Daniels, Delbert Pendleton, and Darrell Pendleton.

Honorary pallbearer Mark Crockett.

The family of Mary Hensley will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Bruce and Rev. Stewart Fultz officiating. Music will be provided by the Mt. Gilead Choir, Keith Cunningham, Wilma Redmond, and Carolyn Daniels.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Burchett Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hensley Family.

