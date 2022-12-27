Lions fall to Cumberland County in Berea Classic Championship Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville saw a five-game win streak come to an end on Thursday after falling to Cumberland County 57-52 in the finals of the Berea Holiday Classic.

Zachary Harwood, a sophomore forward, poured in 17 points for the 3-7 Panthers. Sophomore guard Byren Crawley chopped in with 15 and senior guard Garrett Scott scored 12.

Sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson led Pineville with 16 points. Evan Biliter, a senior forward, added 15 while sophomore forward Ashton Moser scored 11. Logunn Littles had six and Sam Caldwell finished with four.

The game was tied at 17-all after eight minutes before Cumberland County led 28-25 at halftime.

The Mountain Lions trailed 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers held a two-point edge in the final period.

Pineville (5-3) will be back in action Wednesday hosting the Chain Rock Classic.

The Lions will take on Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) at 7:45 p.m.

The rest of the tournament will include Jackson County vs. Prestonsburg, Middlesboro and Claiborne (Tenn.) and Thomas Walker (Va.) playing Gallatin County.

On Wednesday, the Mountain Lions overpowered Model 74-54 in tournament action.

Four Pineville players scored in double figures, led by Moser with 24. Thompson scored 15, grabbed six boards and added seven assists. Caldwell followed with 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Biliter added 10 points and six boards

Charles Abner had four points for the Lions. Wyatt Caldwell scored three. Kaiden Robbins and Littles added two apiece.

Moser nailed five of nine 3-pointers for the Lions.

Pineville took a 17-19 advantage after one quarter, stretched the lead to 31-21 at halftime and went into the final period, heading 57-41.

Junior forward Dylan Crockett paced the Patriots with 13 points and eight rebounds. Cade Vicars, a senior forward, scored 10.