Lady Lions finish third in Smoky Mountain Classic Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville claimed third place in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic hosted by Gatlinburg-Pittman High School last week.

Junior guard Nadine Johnson fired in 30 points as the Lady Lions thrashes Chapman, S.C. 74-47 on Dec. 22.

Senior guard Abby Jackson poured in 15 points and Rachel Howard, a freshman forward, scored 14 in the victory. Ava Arnett added seven points while Kameryn Biliter tossed in six and Malley Smith finished with two.

Krislyn Wilder led Chapman with 17 points.

Pineville took a 26-6 advantage after one quarter as Johnson scored 13 points.

The Lady Lions led 44-21 at halftime and 53-31 at the end of the third period.

Johnson poured in 10 points in the fourth quarter while Chapman hit four 3-pointers.

Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Pineville defeated New Site, Miss., on Dec. 20.

Jackson tossed in 12 points while Biliter added nine. Howard scored five, Smith contributed two and Arnett added one.

The Lady Lions jumped out to a 12-3 lead but New Site pulled even at 18-all at halftime.

New Site took a 36-33 edged into the fourth quarter.

Johnson scored 10 points in the final period as Pineville used a 16-7 scoring advantage to win.

The Lady Lions finished the trip 2-1 as Floyd Central posted a 58-54 victory on Dec. 21.

Pineville got 14 points from Johnson in the opening quarter to take a 25-13 lead.

The Lady Lions held a 38-30 advantage at the break.

Floyd Central outscored Pineville 18-6 in the third quarter to take a 49-45 lead.

Riley Compton scored six of her team-high 15 points in the period.

Madi Meade tossed in 13 points for the Lady Jaguars.

Johnson powered Pineville with 24 points. Jackson scored 11 and Arnett added nine. Howard had seven points and 10 rebounds while Smith tallied two and Biliter scored one.

Floyd Central improved to 8-3 with a 2-1 trip.

Pineville (8-3) will host the Chain Rock Classic beginning Wednesday.

The tournament schedule includes Middlesboro vs. Harlan County – Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., followed by Pineville playing John Hardin at 4:15 p.m.

On Thursday, John Hardin takes on Middlesboro at 12:45 p.m., followed by the Lady Lions playing Harlan County at 4:15 p.m.

The classic concludes on Friday as John Hardin meets Harlan County at 11 a.m. and Pineville faces Middlesboro at 6 p.m.