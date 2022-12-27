Irene Ball Hargraves, 94 Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Irene Ball Hargraves, of Rose Hill, VA, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at the age of 94. Irene loved serving her community; she was the longest-standing member of the original Rose Hill Christian Church, and an active member of the Rebekah Lodge for 50 years. Irene was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a true patriot. She retired from the Department of Agriculture. Irene loved to travel and kept a ready-packed suitcase under her bed for many years. As the matriarch of her family, she enjoyed cooking and hosting “Sunday Dinners,” working in her beautiful garden, breaking beans and canning her bountiful harvest. She was an avid reader and diligently worked daily crossword puzzles. She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Emerson, daughter Carol (Theo; the late Ray McKeen), sons Ronnie (Tammy) and John, and brothers Rufus Jr. and Frank Ball. Irene loved her family fiercely. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Dowling (Mike) and Eva “Babe” Carpenter (Tom); sister, Annie Gardener; thirteen grandchildren: Melissa Tipton (Jack), Matthew (Lisa) and Michael McKeen (Amanda), Abigail Barnes (Keith), Brad and Sam Long, Leanna and Michael Hargraves, Gracie Hounshell, Angie Jessee (Norman), Crystal Burleson (Brandon), Leah and Alex Carpenter (Katlyn); nineteen great grandchildren: Rachel Keene, Madeline, Bryan-Matthew (Lindsey), Elizabeth and Sofie McKeen, Chloe and Max McKeen, Olivia, AJ and Kaleb Long, Brooklyn Long, Ethan Hargraves, Emily and Eli Hounshell, Haley Good (Ben) and Andrew Jessee, Madison, Megan and Catelyn Burleson; and five great-great grandchildren: Kinsley Good, Evangeline Bea, Matthew James, Olivia Irene and Henrietta McKeen. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, in the Ball Family Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Hargraves family. Irene Ball Hargraves 1928-