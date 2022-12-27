Clayton Alvis “Tommy” Smith, 78 Published 8:27 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Clayton Alvis “Tommy” Smith went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Tommy was 78 years old and a faithful member of The Church of the Born. Tommy was a man of many traits; he worked hard as a roofing man, roofing lots of peoples’ homes. He also did carpentry work and was always willing to help anyone with a smile on his face. As a true Christian he shined his light and talked to people and told them of God’s love. He showed forth charity in his Christian walk and enjoyed speaking of his precious Savior. Tommy loved to go hunting and fishing. He really enjoyed taking his grandkids hunting, either hunting for deer, coons, squirrels, turkeys, or rabbits; he loved doing that and it brought him great joy; passing along his hunting skills to his children and grandchildren. Tommy was a very hard worker, working each day to provide for his family.

Tommy is preceded in death by his precious parents, Johnny “Lawrence” Smith and Virgie Viola Smith, whom he loved dearly. His loving wife of over 40 years, Phyllis Smith, whom he loved and cherished dearly. Brothers Wilburn Smith, Freddie Lee Smith and Archie Harold Smith. Sisters Ophelia Turner and Barbara Ann Peace, whom he loved with all his heart.

Left to cherish his memory, his children Lisa (Carey) Heard, Tom Smith, Todd (Tasha) Smith, T.J. Dilbeck, whom he loved so much. His brother, Charlie Ray Smith and sisters Selda (J.R.) Sowders and Hester Good. Grandchildren Frank (Alexis) Rains, Brandon Rains, Hannah Smith, Brooklyn Smith, Peyton Smith and Allie Smith. Great grandchildren Ross Rains and Harrison Rains whom he loved and brought so much joy to him. Two lifelong friends Jerry Marcum and Larry Yeary whom he loved and respected as his own family. As well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would also like to say a special thank you to the Middlesboro ARH ICU nurses and doctors.

The family of Tommy Smith will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Church of the First Born, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Church of the First Born with Rev Ricky Braden and Rev Tyler Pearce officiating. Music will be provided by the Church of the First Born choir.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 the Oakview-Yeary Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Smith Family.

