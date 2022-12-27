Bell County tops Lynn Camp, Knox Central in Dribble Drive Challenge Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County have post two straight wins from the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.

Senior guard Dawson Woolum fired in 33 points on Thursday to lead the Bobcats to a 79-73 victory over Lynn Camp in the consolation game of the tournament.

Woolum nailed six 3-pointers and connected on all 17 free throw attempts.

Freshman guard Blake Burnett scored 22 points for Bell County. Eighth-grader Ethan Buell finished with 11 points, and Cameron Hall, a sophomore, added 10. Cooper Miracle tossed in three points.

Senior guard Micah Engle paced Lynn Camp with 30 points for the Wildcats, who have dropped three straight games. Duane Sparks, a senior forward, scored 15 points. Tate Mills tallied eight while Ethan Byrd and Ethan Chaffing had seven apiece.

The Bobcats took a 15-14 edge after one quarter.

Burnett scored seven and Hall added six as Bell County led 35-30 at halftime.

Woolum’s 12 points in the third period pushed the advantage to 52-42 entering the final quarter.

The offense heated up in the fourth period as Lynn Camp held a 29-27 edge.

Bell County (3-5) will participate in the Cumberland Falls Invitational Dec. 27-30 at Corbin High School.

The Bobcats will take on Corbin Tuesday and faces Newport on Wednesday.

Lynn Camp (3-7) doesn’t play again until Jan. 3, a home game with Wellspring Guardians, a home school team from Richmond.

The Wildcats will host Williamsburg on Jan. 4.

Bell County 76

Knox Central 45

The Bobcats snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive victory over Knox Central on Wednesday, winning 76-45.

Woolum carried Bell High with a 25-point perform. He also took MVP honors for the game.

Burnett followed Woolum with 11 points and Jaxon Thomas scored 10. Jacob Jones poured in eight while Hall, Cayden Huff and Buell each added five.

The Bobcats also got four points from Miracles, two from Chase Wilder and one point from Logan Stepp.

Sophomore guard Austin Bargo led the 0-8 Panthers with 19 points. Brayden Mills, a junior forward, contributed 11.

Woolum nailed a pair of 3-pointers as Be led 17-15 after eight minutes.

Woolum tossed in nine points in the second period as the lead grew to 39-28. Bargo scored 10 in the quarter for the Panthers.

Bell’s defense allowed just four Knox Central points in the third period. Woolum poured in 10 points in the quarter while Burnett and Thomas had seven apiece. The Bobcats were ahead 69-32.

Thomas, Jones and Wilder had a basket in the fourth quarter.