Bell County splits games in Wayne County Tournament Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County Lady Cats played two games in the Lady Cardinals Christmas Classic at Wayne County before winter weather stopped play.

On Thursday, four Lady Cats reached double figures in a 73-45 win over Hart County.

Junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder fired in 29 points to lead Bell County. Mataya Ausmus, a senior guard, followed with 14, while freshman forward Addison Lucas scored 11 and Mikayla Gambrel, a senior guard, added 10.

Nevaeh Allen contributed six points and Hallee Jones finished with five. Kylee Greer-Gann had four and Kairi Lamb added three.

Junior Dea Bradley paced the Lady Raiders with 19 points. Emma Smith tossed in nine.

Ausmus knocked down 11 points in the first quarter as Bell took a 20-13 advantage after one period.

Bell County used a 18-6 scoring outburst in the second quarter to put the lead at 38-19.

Wilder scored seven and Lucas added six in the period.

Wilder’s 11 in the third quarter helped push the lead to 61-25.

Hart County outscored the Lady Cats 20-12 in the final period.

On Tuesday, Pulaski County poured in 27 points in the third quarter to defeat Bell High 74-61.

The Lady Maroons built an 18-11 lead after one quarter, but trailed 34-33 at halftime.

A 26-15 run in the third period allowed Pulaski County to take a 60-49 advantage into the final quarter

Sydney Martin scored 16 of her game-high 31 points in the third quarter for the Lady Maroons.

Senior forward Aubrey Daulton tossed in 17 points and Brooklyn Thomas, a freshman forward, scored 10 for Pulaski County.

The Lady Maroons grabbed 38 rebounds for the game. Martin had 10 rebounds while Thomas grabbed eight.

Wilder led the Lady Cats with 19 points. Sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge scored 15. Ausmus and Lamb added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Gambrel tossed in four and Lucas had two.

Pulaski County improved to 7-1 on the season.

Bell County (6-2) returns to action Wednesday in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg against Travelers Rest (South Carolina).

The classic will conclude on Friday.

The Lady Maroons are playing in Daytona Beach, Florida, this week.