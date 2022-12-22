Deputies find body of man who had gone missing Published 8:29 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

STAFF REPORT

The body of an elderly man reported missing was found Friday in an area along Highway 221.

The individual was identified as Woodrow Barton (70) of Bell County,. Barton’s sister reported him missing from his home on Dec. 12. He had been last seen leaving his home at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and never returned.

Bell County Dispatch was notified about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 of a body in an area that turned out to be a mile from Barton’s Bradfordtown home.

K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern is in charge of the case, and Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele notified Barton’s next of kin.

The cause of his death is still under investigation and pending autopsy results.