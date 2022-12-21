Pineville blows out Red Bird by 50 Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Everyone on the 12-man Pineville roster reached the scoring column Friday in an 83-33 victory at home against Red Bird

The Lions were without sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson but the rest of the team responded well and shot 60 percent from the field on 31 of 52 shooting.

Kaiden Robbins and Ashton Moser each led Pineville with 15 points while Wyatt Caldwell followed with nine points.

Robbins hit all seven of his shots from the field.

Ethan Jackson had eight points. Logunn Littles and Evan Biliter tossed in seven apiece. Jaden Boateng added six points.

The Mountain Lions also got five points by Dylan Abner. Dylan Rutherford, Ashton Burns and Sam Caldwell each scored three while Rickie Jeffries tossed in two.

No scoring was available for the Cardinals.

Pineville grabbed 32 rebounds with Jackson and Abner pulling down seven each.

The Cardinals, which fell to 0-8 on the season.

Red Bird doesn’t play against until Jan 9 at Ligon COGO Home-School Team.

Pineville (3-2), winners of three straight, played in the Berea Holiday Classic, which opened Tuesday against East Ridge.

The Mountain Lions will host the Chain Rock Classic Dec 28-30, which includes eight boys and four girls teams.