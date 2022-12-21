LMU Law named Pro Bono Community Partner of the Year Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law was honored as the Community Partner of the Year award during the Legal Aid of East Tennessee’s annual Pro Bono Night on November 3. Additionally, second-year LMU Law student Tenaya Winkelman received the Pro Bono Law Student of the Year award for her work volunteering at LAET’s clinics.

“Legal Aid of East Tennessee has partnered with the LMU Duncan School of Law in several ventures, and LMU Law students are a mainstay of several of our clinics,” stated LAET’s Executive Director of Debra House, who presented the award to LMU Law Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon. “We look forward to partnering with LMU Law on several upcoming events serving East Tennessee.”

The Pro Bono Community Partner of the Year is awarded to a non-legal entity that supports LAET and its mission. The Pro Bono Law Student of the year is awarded to the law student who has contributed the most to LAET’s Pro Bono Project or its legal work in the past year.

“I am thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our faculty, staff, and students who have made pro bono service such a priority. Thank you to Legal Aid of East Tennessee for our ongoing partnership. We are proud to have LAET as neighbors who share the same mission of serving the underserved here in East Tennessee,” said Dean Lyon. “

