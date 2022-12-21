Lady Jackets avenge early loss to Lynn Camp Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets have struggled to start the first-year under Sally Adams.

Middlesboro dropped a 47-44 decision to visiting Lynn Camp on Dec. 6.

Adams and her Yellow Jackets traveled to Lynn Camp on Monday and played their best game of the season to claim a 50-43 victory over the Lady Cats.

“The girls played a hard-fought game. We are a young team, but we played smart today,” said Adams. “We passed the ball well and looked for the open shots. Every girl played a great game tonight and complemented each other very well. Very proud of them.”

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts poured in 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dishes out five assists to lead Middlesboro to it’s first win of the year.

Abby Larew, a freshman guard, scored eight points. Trinity Martin followed with five and Halaya Brown scored four. Morgan Martin and Kameryn Keith each added two.

Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Abby Maybe with 11 points. Lauren Martin tossed in 10.

Betts scored six points as the Lady Jackets led 11-9 after eight of play.

She fired in 19 second-quarter points, including five 3-pointers as Middlesboro built a 35-28 halftime advantage.

The Jackets were held to five points in the third period but led 40-33 entering the final quarter.

Brown, Keith and Martin each had a field goal in the final right minutes while Betts and Larew added a pair of free throws as Middlesboro escaped with the victory.

The 1-5 Lady Jackets met Clay County (3-4) in the Railsplitter Classic at LMU on Tuesday.

Middlesboro plays Harlan County (Dec. 28), John Hardin (Dec. 29) and Pineville (Dec. 30) in the Chain Rock Classic hosted by the Lady Mountain Lions.

Lynn Camp (2-5) visited Adair County on Tuesday and hosted Clay County on Thursday.

Lady Jackets

fall to Harlan

The Harlan Lady Dragons dressed nine players on Friday and all but one scored as Harlan rolled to a 68-31 district win over Middlesboro.

Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn fired in 28 points and junior point guard Emma Owens scored 21 for the Lady Dragons.

In the first half, sophomore guard Kylie Noe was injured and didn’t return in the second half. She finished with four points.

Peighton Jones and Addison Jackson each added five points, while Peyshaunce Wynn scored three. Raegan Goodman and Gracie Hensley tallied one apiece.

Betts paced Middlesboro with 18 points.

Harlan connected on 10 of 23 3-pointers with Aymanni Wynn and Owens nailing three each.

Middlesboro shot 25 percent from the field on nine of 36 attempts.

After Betts opened the scoring, Aymanni Wynn had two baskets while Jackson and Owens each made 3-pointers to that a 10-2 advantage at the 5:15 mark.