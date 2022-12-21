Corbin defeats Jackets Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro ran into one of the region’s top teams last week, losing 79-32 at Corbin.

The Redhounds featured a balanced scoring attack as junior forward Trey Worley led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Stewart, a junior guard, finished with 13 points while senior Hayden Llewellyn scored 12. Eli Pietrowski added 10 points and eight boards.

“I thought we played with a lot of effort tonight,” said Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski. “We showed signs of being a good defensive team and finished possessions with rebounds. That’s encouraging.”

Corbin jumped out to 20-9 advantage after eight minutes and never looked back.

The Redhounds extended their lead to 44-17 at halftime before putting the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 20-10.

Junior guard Cayden Grigsby led Middlesboro with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Brayden Barnard scored six while Richie Logan added five. Trey King and Ashton Osborne each had two points.

Corbin outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 42-26. King had eight for Middlesboro.

The Redhounds have defeated Middlesboro nine consecutive games, dating back to Jan. 14, 2014.