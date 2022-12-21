Bonnie Mayne, 54 Published 11:06 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Bonnie Mayne, age 54, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the Hazard Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 20, 1968 to the late Robert Mayne and Anna Smith Mayne who survives.

In addition to her mother, Bonnie is survived by many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro

