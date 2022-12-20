Pineville ends six-game win streak, falls at HC Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Both Pineville and Harlan County looked to be a showdown coming into play in Friday’s girls basketball game at HC.

Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan had the right game plan as the Lady Bears posted a 61-44 win over the Lady Lions.

Nolan plan to shutdown Pineville’s Nadine Johnson work most of the time.

Johnson was held to 15 points, on six-of-21 shooting. The Lady Lions also got 15 points from Abby Jackson.

Ava Arnett tossed in seven points for Pineville. Kameryn Biliter added three. Rachel Howard and Malley Smith each scored two.

Junior guard Ella Karst led all scorers with 19 points for HCHS. She hit seven of 11 from the field. Smith, a senior guard, scored 16 points. Taytum Griffin added 12 points.

HC also received four points from Paige Phillips, followed by three points by both Taylor Lunsford and Kylie Jones. Hailey Austin and Maddi Middleton scored two apiece.

The Lady Bears jumped out to an 18-7 lead after eight minutes.

The second quarter was an offensive struggle for both teams as Harlan County held a 9-8 edge in the period and led 27-15 at the break.

The lead, which HC never lost during the game, grew to 43-24 after the third quarter.

Pineville outscored the Lady Bears 20-18 in the final period to snap a six-game winning streak.

Harlan County shot 45 percent from the field on 25 of 55 shooting. The Lady Lions hit 14 of 47 from the field for 39 percent.

The Lady Bears held a 37-26 rebounding advantage. Smith grabbed 11 and Lunsford had seven for HC while Johnson pulled down 11 for Pineville.

HC improved to 14-1 all-time against the Lady Lions, including a current four-game win streak. The two school are slated to play again in a classic at Pineville on Dec. 29.

Pineville (6-2) will open play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School beginning Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will host the Chain Rock Classic from Dec. 28-30.

Harlan County (6-2) will play Lee (Va.) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., as well as Claiborne (Tenn.) at 8, in the Farmers & Miners Classic at Lee High School.