Pineville battles sickness, defeats Thomas Walker Published 4:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Sophomore forward Ashton Moser fired in a career-high 34 points on Monday as visiting Pineville downed Thomas Walker (Va.) 62-46.

Moser also pulled down 13 of Pineville’s 45 boards.

Several members of the Mountain Lions have been battling sickness.

Senior forward Evan Biliter scored 10 points for Pineville. Junior center Sam Caldwell tossed in nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lions also got four points each from Logunn Littles and Sawyer Thompson. Ashton Burns added one point and nine rebounds.

Moser scored 10 points in the first quarter as Pineville took a 16-12 lead.

The game was tied 25-all at halftime. Moser had nine points in the second period.

The Mountain Lions put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 23-8 scoring outburst. Moser had 10 in the quarter as the lead grew to 48-33.

Senior guard Adam Hollandsworth led the 2-6 Pioneers with 19 points. Tanner Epperly, a junior center, contributed 11 points.

Pineville (2-2) hosted Red Bird on Thursday.

The Mountain Lions will participate in the Berea Holiday Classic beginning Tuesday against East Ridge.

Thomas Walker will visit Lynn Camp (2-4) on Saturday at 3.