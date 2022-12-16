Matt “Wormy” Johnson Jr., 76 Published 4:17 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Matt “Wormy” Johnson Jr., age 76, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

He was born on November 30, 1946 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Matt Johnson Sr. and Bonnie Thomas Johnson Wylie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 ½ years whom he absolutely adored, Frieda Juanita Johnson, siblings Kenneth Wayne Johnson, Luther Johnson, Dobie Epperson, Patricia Wombles, and Sue Powell, and his special miniature chihuahua Precious.

There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful and exceptional man Matt was. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and friend. His precious wife Juanita was his world. His children, dogs, and many grandkids were the light of his life – he constantly worried about them and made sure they were always taken care of. Matt was a member of Eagles Rock Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized on May 2, 2021. He grew closer to the Lord and was resurrected in Christ through the unconditional love and many prayers of his sweet wife.

Matt enjoyed many hobbies and loved many things, he always enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He also loved playing spades, pool, corn hole, and was an exceptional softball player. He loved participating in and being around sports – he even coached the Middlesboro All-Stars Baseball team, leading them to a state win. Matt was an avid U.K. fan, even though he thought he could teach the coaches a thing or two.

Never meeting a stranger, Matt loved to talk, joke, and just simply be around people. All who were blessed to call him Dad, Papaw, or even just Friend will forever cherish the special man that he was and will always remember the lasting legacy he has left behind.

Left to cherish his memory, loving children Frieda Hoskins and husband Tex, Sherry Raley and husband Herb, Melissa Hoskins, Michael Johnson, and granddaughter who was more like his daughter, Natausha Gunn and husband Tim, siblings Loretta Singleton and husband Joe, Geraldine Vaughn, Tina Davis, and Stevie Johnson, special friend who was more like his son, Greg Hoskins, special friends Charlie Redmond, Lawrence Hatfield, Russell and Debbie Partin, Rhonda Baker, MaKaya Baker, Kitty Raines, James Strunk, and Charlie Minton, 13 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren and one on the way, his special dog Archie, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

The family of Matt Johnson Jr. will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Eagles Rock Missionary Baptist Church in the Forge Ridge community of Harrogate, Tennessee.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Eagles Rock Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Clayton Barton and Rev. Dustin Callahan officiating. Music will be provided by the Eagles Rock Choir and grandson Justin Johnson.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Military Honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard. Family and Friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Herb Raley, Greg Hoskins, Tex Hoskins, Tim Gunn, Josh Maggard, Justin Johnson, Jacob Jones, Jesse Hoskins, and Dre Gunn.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Redmond, Lawrence Hatfield, Charlie Minton, Rev. Clayton Barton, and Joe Singleton.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Johnson Family.

