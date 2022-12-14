Randy Earl Miller, 48 Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Randy Earl Miller, 48, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was born in Pineville on October 6, 1974, the son of Danny and Sandra Cox Miller. He had been a coal miner. Randy loved fishing and spending time with his grandson, Liam.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice Lingar Miller; son and his wife, Devin and Kadi Miller; grandson, Liam Miller; sister and her husband, Barbara and Eddie Hampton; nieces and nephew, Jacob Hampton and wife, Emily, Stephanie Hampton and Whitney Caldwell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Cox Cemetery at Balkan. Pallbearers will be Devin Miller, Eddie Hampton, Jacob Hampton, Ethan Mason, and Clifton Caldwell.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville