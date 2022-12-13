Reba Allene Waldroop Lawson, 90 Published 8:50 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Reba Allene Waldroop Lawson age 90 of Fonde, KY, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2022. She was born in Valley Creek, Tennessee on June 10, 1932. She lived in Fonde, KY for most of her life and was a long-time member of Fonde Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late (Mac) William McKinley Waldroop and Martha Waldroop. In addition, to her parents she preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Lawson (Hot Shot). One grandson David Hodge. Five brothers William, Earl, Estil, Lawrence and Edward Waldroop. Two sisters Naomi Hatfield and Annie Sharpe.

Reba is survived by one son Johnny Hodge, three daughters Carolyn (Claude) Ellison, Linda (Steve) Jones and Melissa (Harley) Lambdin. One sister Shirley England, two brothers Lonnie and Donnie Waldroop. Ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with Funeral services at 7:00 p.m. at Cawood Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Miller and Pastor Lonnie Lyke presiding. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Fonde Church of God Mountain Assembly Cemetery, Fonde, KY. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

Register Book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.