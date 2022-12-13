Nadine Yeary Mason, 93 Published 8:46 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Nadine Yeary Mason, age 93, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on June 4th, 1929, to the late William Hayden Yeary and Cora Rebecca Bryant Yeary. She married Verlin Mason, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, in 1947 and they remained together for 58 years until his death in 2005. Nadine was a familiar face at the former 88 Cent Store and John’s Store on 19th Street in Middlesboro, Kentucky, where she worked for approximately 25 years.

Nadine was a lifelong member of Beans Fork Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro. She was saved and joined the church in 1945 when she was 16 years old. She served as a Sunday School teacher and church clerk, taking and reading minutes of business meetings throughout the years. She never wavered from her Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nadine is preceded in death by four brothers, Edward Yeary, Lonas Yeary, Olen Yeary and Curtis Buddy Yeary; and two sisters, Norma Price and LouAnna Blackmore.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Ken) Howe of Middlesboro, Kentucky and Dian Mason & Angelo Palverento of Tazewell, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Steven James Marsee and Greg Marsee; two step- grandchildren, Christina Palverento and Angelo Palverento III; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Yeary, Hamilton, Ohio; and two sisters, Mary Katherine (Spurgeon) Cobb and Sandra Bennett, both of Middlesboro, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12th at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m., conducted by Reverend Ronnie Rose and Reverend Trey Evans.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are: Ron Mason, Ray Mason, Steven James Marsee, Coby Overton, Brian Crawford and James Payne.

