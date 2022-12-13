Harry Glenn England, Sr., 82 Published 8:39 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Harry Glenn England, Sr., age 82, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away at his home on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born April 27, 1940, the son of the late William Chester and Lilly England.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee England; granddaughter, Isabella King; stepdaughter, Brenda Patterson; and stepson, Kenneth Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys England; his children and spouses, Pamela Hill and husband Freddy, Donna Windle and husband George, Harry Jr. England and wife Michelle, Mary King and husband Dwayne, Joyce Miles and husband Mike, Patricia Ulanoski and husband Frank, and Donna Davis and husband George; grandchildren, Joe England and wife Angelica, John England and wife Nikki, Elizabeth Stagles and husband Patrick, Jenny Windle, Rachel Windle, Emily Windle, Freddy Hill and wife Betsy, Matthew Hill and Tiffany, Melanie Kennedy and husband Keith, Hannah King, Emma King, Brian Miles and wife Rose, Melissa McIlwain and husband Mitch, Jennifer Ridgeway, Rebecca Rhodes and husband Jeremiah, Matthew Patterson, Bradford Ulanoski, Miranda Harden and husband Jeremy, Craigery Hoyt, and Sharla Marshall and husband Ryan; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, other relatives and many friends, who have loved and worshipped with him.

The family of Harry Glenn England, Sr. will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. William Boyd Bingham presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral service at the Mountainview Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, in Harrogate, TN. Pallbearers will be Joe England, John England, Urijah England, George Windle, Dwayne King and Glenn England.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the American Cancer Society.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.