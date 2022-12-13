Gregory Valentine Published 8:42 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

January 30, 1959 – November 30, 2022

Greg was born January 30, 1959, in Puryear, Tennessee, to the late Kenneth and Annetta Valentine. He studied horticulture and landscape design at Murray State University, Chicago Botanic Garden and Morton Arboretum. After moving to Middlesboro several years ago, Greg has designed and maintained gardens in Pineville and Middlesboro. The Levitt lawn, the Victorian Garden at the Alexander Arthur Museum and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Garden were some of Greg’s projects. His talents will be greatly missed. Greg passed away November 30, 2022, at the Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Shandus (Ryan) Parrish of Franklin, Tennessee; his son, Adam Valentine of Murray, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Maggie, and James Parrish; one brother, Harold (Lavinia) Valentine; one sister, Jeanine (Keith) Rogers of Puryear, Tennessee and nephew, Nathan (Becca) Krizmanich of Greensboro, North Carolina.

There will be a memorial service in Paris Tennessee at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Heart Association.

Cawood Funeral Home is honored to share this obituary as a courtesy to his family.