Yellow Jackets drop first 3 games Published 4:20 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets are off to a slow start to begin the 2022-2023 basketball season.

The Jackets fell to 0-3 on the year following a 66-51 loss Thursday at Barbourville and a 71-68 loss at home against Oneida Baptist on Friday.

Junior guard Cayden Grigsby led Middlesboro with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Trey King, a junior forward/center, added 11 points. Senior guard Ashton Osborne scored nine while Trey Kyle, a senior forward, tossed in eight.

The Jackets also got seven points from Brayden Barnard, followed by Tyler Smith with six, and Jack Smith and Joseph Killion with three apiece. Peyton Turner added one point.

The Yellow Jackets pulled down 43 rebounds for the game. King and Grigsby each grabbed 10. Barnard had six boards.

Barnard also knocked down three 3-pointers. Sturgill added two.

Middlesboro struggled at the free throw line, hitting just 11 of 27.

The Yellow Jackets traveled to Corbin on Monday and Red Bird on Tuesday.

Middlesboro will host Harlan in the 52nd District showdown on Friday with a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Jackets will play Cordia on Saturday at Bell High.

Oneida Baptist (2-3) was slated to visit Pineville on Tuesday before hosting Somerset Christian School on Thursday.

Senior guard Travis Scott fired in 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the loss at Barbourville.

The Tigers also got 16 points from senior guard Matthew Warren and 12 points from senior guard Ian Middleton. Ethan Smith scored eight.

King led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Osborne and Barnard each scored 11. Grigsby added five points. Killion and Kyle followed with four apiece. Sturgill and Smith each had two points.

Barbourville (2-2) traveled to Clay County on Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to play Jackson City in the Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Perry Central.

Barbourville will battle Williamsburg in the Pride of the Mountain Basketball Showcase on Saturday at Bell County High School.