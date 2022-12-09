What’s up, Middlesboro? Holiday season is in full swing Published 11:05 am Friday, December 9, 2022

JOANIE JASPER

Mainstreet Middlesboro

What’s up, Middlesboro? The holiday season has kicked off with the night parade last Saturday. I have seen lots of great pictures, so I assume that means it was lots of fun. Well, this week the holiday fun will continue with a Holiday Shopping Night on Thursday, December 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Here is a list of businesses that will be participating:

• Allee’s Cards and Collectibles

• Blue Sparrow Tattoo

• Cosmic Cafe

• Fountain Square Pharmacy

• Touch of Class Florist

• Just for You Flowers and Gifts

• The Emporium at 2120

• Hello Beautiful- 2 special vendors will be here too

• Style & Grace

Each of the participating shops will have their own specials, so make sure that you come shop at each one.

Another exciting thing that you will be able to get at these participating shops is the brand new SHOP LOCAL card. This is a discount card that you will be able to use all year long. You will want to make sure that you have that card in your wallet- special discounts just for shopping local.

Wednesday, December 14 at noon there will be a ribbon cutting to welcome Small Town Simple to the Main Street District. Owner Melissa Miller is excited to show off her shop and her custom merchandise. The shop is located on 20th across from the Post Office. Come out and help us celebrate this new locally owned business.

Tuesday, December 13 Main Street will be having our 4th quarter MS building and business owner meeting. The Middlesboro Main Street Association members are also welcome to come to this meeting, as is anyone who might be interested in being involved with 2023 Main Street events.

During 2022 we have started to see some exciting things happening downtown. I can tell you that 2023 is already starting to look pretty amazing, so don’t miss out on being a part of the excitement.

If you have any questions about the events mentioned in this week’s column, you can email me at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.

Hoping to see you at one or all of the events happening this week downtown.