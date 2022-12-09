Pineville man faces rape charges Published 11:12 am Friday, December 9, 2022

STAFF REPORT

On Dec. 5, Bell County Deputy Jody Risner was dispatched to Newtown Park in reference to a rape allegation.

Upon contact with the female victim, she stated that on Dec. 4 25-year-old Randall Jones of Pineville – forced her to have sexual intercourse with him by forcible compulsion.

She also told deputies that Jones refused to let her leave, making the victim go to his mother’s residence until she came back before returning to the Jones residence. Later, the victim was able to leave the home and call police to meet her at a park.

Jones was arrested and incarcerated in the Bell County Detention Center where he was charged with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. He was also served an outstanding warrant.