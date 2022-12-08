Lady Jackets fall to Lynn Camp Published 3:38 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro and Lynn Camp came into Tuesday’s game with new coaches and several players gone from last year’s teams.

Both teams will be rebuilding during the 2022-23 season.

Senior guard Abby Mabe fired in 20 points as visiting Lynn Camp held off the Lady Jackets 47-44.

The Lady Cats also got 10 points from Alissa Cumpler. Isabella Blevins scored six.

Middlesboro was led in scoring by sophomore guard Keevi Betts with a game-high 26 points. Halaya Brown, a junior center, followed with 11 points. Eighth-grader Millie Roberts tossed in four. Addyson Larew added two and Morgan Martin scored one.

Mabe tossed in eight points as the Lady Cats took a 10-8 edge after one quarter. Lynn Camp extended the lead to 28-17 at halftime.

Betts scored 11 points in the third quarter as Middlesboro cut the deficit to 38-32 entering the final period.

The Lady Jackets outscored Lynn Camp 12-9 in the fourth quarter as Betts had nine points.

Middlesboro is under the leadership of Sally Adams while Lynn Camp’s new coach is Joshua Mobley.

Lynn Camp (1-2) plays host to Cumberland County on Saturday and visits McCreary Central on Monday.

Middlesboro, who fell to Hazard on Wednesday 64-22, dropped to 0-4 on the season.

The Lady Jackets return to action Dec. 16 at home against district-rival Harlan in a girls/boys doubleheader. Middlesboro travels to Lynn Camp on Dec. 19.

Johnson collects triple-double in Lady Lions’ win

Pineville junior guard Nadine Johnson has an awesome outcome in Tuesday’s game at home against Williamsburg.

Johnson fired in 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 10 steals as the Lady Lions downed Williamsburg 80-54.

Senior guard Abby Jackson finished with a team-high 25 points while pulling down seven boards for Pineville.

Sophomore Ava Arnett and freshman Malley Smith each scored 11 for the Lady Lions while Rachel Howard added nine. Kameryn Biliter tossed in two.

Jackson has 14 points as Pineville opened the first quarter on a 24-14 outburst.

Johnson scored eight points in the second period as the Lady Lions pushed their to lead to 44-24 at the half.

Pineville stretched the advantage to 64-35 after the third quarter.

Williamsburg’s Maddy Hopkins, an eighth-grader, poured in 10 of her 15 points in the fourth period.

Junior forward Allie Wilson led all scorers with 28 points for the Lady Jackets, who also got five points from Zoie Brown and four from Abby Moses. Keely Bisschop added two.

It was Pineville’s fourth consecutive win over the Lady Jackets.

The 2-1 Lady Lions welcomed McCreary Central on Thursday.

Pineville takes on Boyle County in the Lisa Collins Classic on Saturday at South Laurel High School. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m.

The Lady Lions will visit Thomas Walker (Va.) on Monday and Clay County on Tuesday.

Williamsburg (2-2) will host Newport at Noon on Saturday.