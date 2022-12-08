Andy Crystal Mueller, 47 Published 10:44 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Andy Crystal Mueller, age 47, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Middlesboro A.R.H.

She was born on October 15, 1975 in Bell County, Kentucky to the late Clifford McGlamery and Ruby Daniels Flannery.

Candy loved the outdoors and nature; she enjoyed taking walks and car trips to sight see. She also loved music and was a very good cook. Most important to her though was being with her family, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandsons Blaze Evans and Arson Evans, uncle Arvin Daniels, and mamaw Janice Whitaker.

Left to mourn her passing, children Dillon Evans, Ruby Eastridge, and Kade Mueller, grandchildren Ember Turner, Nova Evans, and Hades Davis, siblings Tracey McGlamery and wife Lisa, Shannon McGlamery and wife Julie, Dusty McGlamery, and Amanda Boggs, as well as a host of many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Candy Mueller will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Mueller Family.

