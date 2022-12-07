Franklin County takes advantage of Lions’ 20 turnovers Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Franklin County turned Pineville’s 20 turners into 36 points in a 69-41 win over the Mountain Lions on Saturday in the Jersey Mike’s Classic at Georgetown.

The Flyers were led in scoring by senior guard Zac Cox with a 22-point performance. Dominick Taylor, also a senior guard, scored 11 points and had seven assists. Andrew Chanault tossed in 10 points.

Senior forward Evan Biliter and Sawyer Thompson, a sophomore guard, powered the Mountain Lions with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Junior center Sam Caldwell scored eight.

Thompson added six assists for Pineville.

The Lions shot 56 percent from the field on 18 of 32 shooting. Franklin County hit 28 of 62 for 45 percent.

The Flyers committed just six turnovers. Both teams pulled down 26 rebounds apiece.

Franklin County (1-0) will host Nelson County on Monday and participates in the Billy Hicks Classic at Scott County and Great Crossings beginning Wednesday.

Foul trouble, injuries and sickness were too much for Pineville to overcome last week in another game at Clay County that ended in 66-60 loss for the Lions.

Junior forward Hayden Harris fired in 26 points for the Tigers. Ethan Jackson, a sophomore, added 12 points. Landon Dezarn contributed eight and Grayson Hooker tallied seven.

Thompson poured in 26 points and had six rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions. Biliter scored 20. Ashton Moser followed with six and Kaiden Robbins added five. Logunn Littles had two while Ashton Burned tossed in one.

“We faced a lot of adversity, but the kids fought hard until the end,” said Pineville coach Brad Levy. “We started off ice cold. Couldn’t make a shot.”

Pineville connected on 10 3-pointers with Biliter knocked down five.

Pineville (0-2) traveled to Owsley County on Tuesday and will host Berea on Friday. Clay County (1-1) entertained Red Bird on Tuesday and Boyle County in Friday.

Jackets down with sickness

The Middlesboro boys basketball team has canceled two games during the first week of the season due to sickness.

The Yellow Jackets, under first-year coach John Wheat, were forced to cancel their season opener against Whitley County and last Friday’s game at Clay County.

The Middlesboro-Clay game has been rescheduled for Jan. 21. The game against the Colonels hasn’t been rescheduled, yet.

Middlesboro is scheduled to visit Williamsburg on Tuesday and Barbourville on Thursday before hosting Oneida Baptist on Friday.

The Jackets welcome back Cayden Grigsby, Trey Kyle, Trey King, Ashton Osborne, Jerimah Beck, Braydan Bernard, RIchie Logan and Peyton Turner from last year’s 9-22 squad.

Middlesboro has a few newcomers including seniors Bryson Hatfield and Tyler Sturgill; junior Caidden Adams, sophomore Jack Smith and freshman Joseph Killion.