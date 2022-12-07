Bell County undefeated after first week Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Bobcats of Bell County claimed wins over Russell County and Adair County over the weekend to remain unbeaten.

Bell County (3-0) posted a 78-45 victory over Adair County on Saturday. The Lady Cats defeated Russell 66-46 on Friday.

Adair County fell to 0-3 on the season while Russell County dropped to 0-2.

Junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder fired in 21 points in the Bell win over Adair County. Mataya Ausmus scored 17.

Lauren McGeorge and Mikayla Gambrel added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lady Cats. Kaira Lamb tallied eight while Kylee Greer-Gann had four.

Ellie Cheatham poured in 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Adair County.

Sarai Collins tossed in 18 points and had six boards.

Bell High raced out to a 27-12 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 51-21 at the break. Adair County cut the deficit to 64-39 after three quarters.

In the victory over Russell County, Wilder and Ausmus scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Bell High.

McGeorge followed with 15 points. Lamb scored five. Gann and Gambrel each added four. Hallee Jones chipped in three points.

Rachel Bolin, a sophomore guard, paced Russell County with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Seventh grade guard Addy Abrell and Malaeh Preston, a senior forward, each scored six.

The Lady Bobcats took a 14-8 advantage after eight minutes, led 28-22 at halftime and extended the lead to 48-32 after the third period.

Bell County travels to Knox Central on Saturday. The Lady Cats open 52nd District play Dec. 13 at Harlan County.

Adair County plays host to Marion County on Tuesday and Campbellsville on Friday.

Russel County welcomes Danielle on Tuesday before hosting Pickett County (Tenn.) on Friday.

Lady Jackets fall on the road

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets have started the season off with two consecutive losses under first-year coach Sally Adams.

Visiting Middlesboro dropped a 79-20 decision to Danville Christian on Thursday.

Junior center Halaya Brown led the Lady Jackets with six points. Keevi Betts, a sophomore guard, scored five. Sophomore forward Aleza Ahmad followed with four points. Addyson Larew tossed in three points while Jenna Baker chipped in with two.

Middlesboro shot 28 percent from the field on seven of 25 shooting.

The team recorded 14 rebounds with Betts and Ahmad grabbing four each. Larew had three.

Danville Christian (1-1) visits Casey County on Saturday.

Middlesboro (0-2) played host to Lynn Camp (0-2) on Tuesday. The Lady Jackets will travel to Hazard (1-1) on Wednesday.

Leslie County gets by Lady Lions

Senior guard Courtney Hoskins fired in 25 points on Monday as homesteading Leslie County downed Pineville 57-46 in the season opener for both teams.

Senior center Emma Napier scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

Hoskins also had 11 rebounds as Leslie County outrebounded the Lady Lions 41-36.

Leslie County also got nine points and nine boards from senior forward Baylee Davidson. Ava Napier and Emily Roark each tallied five points each. Eden Melton tossed in two points.

The Lady Lions were led by junior guard Nadine Johnson with 21 points. The transfer from Bell County hit nine of 20 from the field. She also added 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ava Arnett scored nine points and senior guard Abigail Jackson tossed in eight. Rachel Howard contributed four points and 11 boards. Kamryn Biliter and Malley Smith each added two points.

Pineville shot 29 percent (17 of 58) from the floor. The Lady Lions missed 14 of 15 from behind the arc. The team connected on 11 of 20 free throws.

Leslie County (1-0) plays host to Estill County on Saturday and Jenkins on Tuesday.

Pineville (0-1) entertains Buckhorn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions hosted Williamsburg on Tuesday and McCreary Central on Thursday.