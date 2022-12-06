LMU men, women split with Tusculum Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

STAFF REPORT

After a tough battle with the Pioneers of Tusculum University, the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters come out on top Saturday, 72-67. The win improves the team to 8-1 overall with a 2-0 record in conference play. Tusculum’s first regular season loss takes them to 4-1 overall with an 0-1 record in SAC play.

The game remained close the whole way with neither team having a lead of more than eight points. Solid defense from both sides throughout the beginning of the first half led to a tie at seventeen all going into the under-eight media timeout. Back-to-back threes by Jordan Guest would help the Railsplitters gain a lead into the break 35-34.

Coming out of halftime, the Railsplitters would lock down on defense and cause the Pioneers to turn the ball over. A Chase Rankin three followed by a Martez Brown layup would push the LMU lead to 54-47 with eleven minutes to play. The Pioneers would make a run of their own comprised of several field goals and two free throws to level the score at 59-59 at the 5:30 mark.

LMU’s leading scorer of the night, Matthew Sells, would be a sparkplug for the Splitters and hit two back-to-back threes to give the team some breathing room, and a newfound energy. Despite getting it back to a one-possession game, Tusculum’s effort would not be enough to overcome their 21 to 9 turnover-to-assist ratio and mere 22% from three-point range.

The Railsplitters would go on to win by their five-point margin with six players in double figures, including Rankin’s impressive stat line of ten points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Other scoring Splitters were Matthew Sells with his fifteen points, Martez Brown contributing thirteen points (seven rebounds), Quay Kennedy with twelve points (six rebounds), Jordan Guest at eleven points (five rebounds), Jordan Walters with eight points, and Me’Kell Burries giving three points and five rebounds for himself.

LMU hopes to carry this momentum into their next contest Saturday at Emory & Henry.

LMU women fall to Tusculum

The Lady Railsplitters fell Saturday to Tusculum 67-38.

Saquita Joyner led LMU (5-3) with 13 points. Geovana Rios and Alexa Smiddy had seven rebounds each for LMU.

The Lady Railsplitters will be back in action Saturday at Emory and Henry.