Drop-off locations announced for toy drive for children affected by flooding Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods.

“It’s been a few months since the flooding took place, but families out east are still rebuilding, they’re still recovering, they are still hurting,” she said. “This time of year can be challenging, and we want to help provide some relief and joy to those families, many of whom have lost everything.”

Mrs. Beshear said she was inspired to hold this toy drive, following the enthusiastic response to one she headed after the deadly tornado outbreak in western Kentucky last December.

“If you have the capacity to give this Christmas season, please consider donating,” she stated. “We are seeking new toys in their original packaging. Please avoid gift wrapping, so volunteers can sort toys and families can see what they are getting. Kids of all ages were affected by this disaster, from babies to teens, so please keep that in mind as you shop.”

She added, “No item is too big or too small. We will accept books, games, toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, anything you think a child will love.”

Last week, the first lady said donations can be mailed or shipped to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.

Now, you can also drop them off at Kroger locations in Prospect, Richmond, and Somerset and on the University of Kentucky campus at both the Gatton Student Center and The 90.

There will also be collection sites over the next few days at Murray State University and Northern Kentucky University home basketball games.

More locations are likely to be added in the coming days. For the latest information on locations, you can go to FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive.