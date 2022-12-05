Youngkin visits LMU vet center in Virginia Published 4:29 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin recently visited Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in Ewing, Virginia.

The governor toured the LMU-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine facilities and met veterinary students and Lee County officials during his visit. Suzanne Youngkin, who is an equestrian enthusiast, spent time learning about LMU-CVM’s developing Equine Veterinary Education Program from LMU-CVM Dean Stacy Anderson, DVM. The new program is designed to provide high school students a direct pathway into veterinary school, saving prospective veterinarians wishing to work in the equine arena both time and money. The program also includes internship opportunities at high profile horse operations across the country.

The DVTC includes six buildings encompassing more than 93,000 square feet of facilities for veterinary skills curriculum. Most of the LMU-CVM hands-on training occurs at the DVTC including anatomy studies, veterinary clinical skills, surgery, and animal interactions.

Among the tour highlights, the Youngkins visited LMU-CVM’s model development lab where faculty and staff design innovative teaching aids to allow students to practice skills prior to interacting with live animals.

In the Bovine Teaching Center Governor Youngkin stepped into the students’ shoes, using a teaching model meant to simulate dehorning young calves, a practice used to reduce the risk of injury and bruising to herd mates. He also met students in an anatomy lab and observed surgery in the Small Animal Clinical Skills Center.

Following the tour, Governor Youngkin and the First Lady met with officials from Lee County along with LMU President Clayton Hess, PhD, Chairman O.V. Autry “Pete” DeBusk and Anderson.