Maypop Fields “Christmas Spectacular”

Published 5:19 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

By John Reitman

The main entrance to Maypop Fields. Photo by Jordan Brooks

Throughout December, Maypop Fields will host a variety of Christmas events, a holiday held dear to the owners hearts.

Maypop Fields is a 33-acre events venue in New Tazewell. Through Dec. 23, the farm is holding “an Old Fashioned Christmas” featuring Christmas lights and carols and games for the entire family.

The venue will be open to visitors on 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. Beginning Dec. 19, it will be open daily through Dec. 23 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Maypop owners Jeffery and Tina Cupp said the venue is named for the passion fruit flower, that blooms in May and pops when stepped on.

For more information, call 423-364-6173.

