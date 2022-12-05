Hoskins leads Leslie County past Lady Lions Published 5:21 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Courtney Hoskins fired in 25 points on Monday as homesteading Leslie County downed Pineville 57-46 in the season opener for both teams.

Senior center Emma Napier scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

Hoskins also had 11 rebounds as Leslie County outrebounded the Lady Lions 41-36.

Leslie County also got nine points and nine boards from senior forward Baylee Davidson. Ava Napier and Emily Roark each tallied five points each. Eden Melton tossed in two points.

The Lady Lions were led by junior guard Nadine Johnson with 21 points. The transfer from Bell County hit nine of 20 from the field. She also added 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ava Arnett scored nine points and senior guard Abigail Jackson tossed in eight. Rachel Howard contributed four points and 11 boards. Kamryn Biliter and Malley Smith each added two points.

Pineville shot 29 percent (17 of 58) from the floor. The Lady Lions missed 14 of 15 from behind the arc. The team connected on 11 of 20 free throws.

Leslie County (1-0) plays host to Estill County on Saturday and Jenkins on Tuesday.

Pineville (0-1) entertains Buckhorn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions will host Williamsburg on Tuesday and McCreary Central on Thursday.