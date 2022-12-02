Lady Jackets fall at Williamsburg Published 6:46 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The head coaching career began Tuesday for Sally Adams along with her Lady Jackets.

Middlesboro opened the 2022-23 basketball season at Williamsburg, but dropped a 50-42 decision to the host Lady Jackets.

Eighth grader Maddy Hopkins paced Williamsburg with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Moses, also an eighth-grader, scored 10 and grabbed 11 boards. Sophomore Lorelei Coleman added nine points.

The host Lady Jackets shot 41 percent from the field on 16 of 39 shooting. Williamsburg pulled down 39 team rebounds.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Jackets of Middlesboro. Freshman guard Addyson Larew tossed in seven points.

Hopkins fired in eight points as Williamsburg took a 21-9 advantage after eight minutes of play. The host Jackets took a 32-16 lead into the break.

Middlesboro outscored Williamsburg 8-6 in the third period and trailed 38-24 entering the final quarter.

Williamsburg (1-0) traveled to Harlan on Friday and will visit Burgin on Saturday.

Middlesboro (0-1) was scheduled to visit Danville Christian on Thursday.The Lady Jackets will host Lynn Camp on Tuesday before traveling to Hazard on Wednesday.