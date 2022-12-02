Lady Cats participate in Centre Park Classic

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County sent seven Lady Cat wrestlers to Tates Creek last Saturday to the Centre Parkway Classic.

Seventh grader McKenzie Webb opened the day with a win over Molly Brewer when she pinned her in the second period. Webb went on to win her second round match against Eden Doer from Taylor County by pinning her in the first period.

“She had a great day for her first tournament,” said Bell County coach Ovie Canady.

Junior Shelby Collins got our second win of the tournament by winning 15-13 in sudden victory with a takedown over Lana Reeves from Male High School.

Hannah Fetters pinned Cecilia Smith from Highlands to advance to the medal rounds. She lost in the third/fourth-place match to a tough Lydia Gardner from Apollo High School.

“Grace Helton and Rebecca Sowders both competed very well. I was very proud of their effort,” said Canady. “Both had leads late in their first matches and were on the verge of winning but came up just short.”

Alexis Holman, a junior, turned in a great performance, placing third.

Alexis set a school record for fastest pin by a girl with a 10-second pin over Asyohnna Ezzard of Bryan Station. She would go on to beat Angelina Temprano of Tates Creek by a 10-5 decision.

“The most outstanding performance of the day was turned in by senior Jordan Muncy,” said Canady. “She went there on a mission. She’s trained so hard in the weight room and on the mat.”

She mowed through the first two rounds by pinning Kristen Heilman, of Highlands and Keyonna Perry, of McCreary Central.

“She then got to participate in the faceoff for the finals and battled a tough wrestler who is ranked third in the state,” he said. “Jordan almost took her the distance and had several moments in the match where she nearly won. In the end she came up just short. I’m looking for huge things from all these young ladies as the season goes on,” added Canady.

Bell County finished sixth out of 23 teams.

The Bobcats and Lady Cats opened the season at Knox Central on Tuesday.

Bell County will participate in the Jessamine County Duals on Saturday.

The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will host an event on Log Mountain against Harlan County and Whitley County on Wednesday.

Bell County will also host the Taylor Family Chiropractic Log Mountain Rumble on Dec. 10.